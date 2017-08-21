Opening Credits For The Upcoming ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Revealed, Looks Spooky! [Video]

Who’s ready for the newest season of the upcoming American Horror Story?

The newest story, titled “Cult,” will revolve around the 2016 U.S. election and potentially see a Donald Trump-like character.

At San Diego Comic-con, series creator Ryan Murphy revealed it would be set in Michigan, and confirmed it would consist of a total of 11 episodes, premiering on September 5, 2017.

For the first time, the series will not air on Wednesdays but rather on Tuesdays.

Check out the opening for “Cult” above, it looks spooky!