See All The Food Deals You Can Get On Eclipse Day

In honor of this historic event today where all of us in North America had the opportunity to witness the moon cover the sun for a few minutes, stores and restaurants across the country are offering special eclipse day deals!
Denny’s:
Denny’s is offering unlimited “Mooncakes” (buttermilk pancakes shaped like the moon) for only $4.
bet you can’t tell which one’s a celestial body & which one is a breakfast... try them yourself on 8.21.17 https://t.co/aqNTMnrIfG—
Denny's (@DennysDiner) August 16, 2017
Dairy Queen:
For only $0.99, customers get two Blizzards. This deal lasts until September 3rd.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts:
From August 19th-21st, Krispy Kreme is covering its traditional glazed doughnuts with a chocolate glaze.
Wait for it...#ChocolateGlaze (US) https://t.co/BbgZZIWKuJ—
(@krispykreme) August 13, 2017
MoonPie:
MoonPie is offering customers 15% off all online orders until August 21st.
#SolarEclipse2017 is almost here - don't be hungry in the dark.
Now through August 21st get 15% off ALL ORDERS at… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
(@MoonPie) August 07, 2017