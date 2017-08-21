See All The Food Deals You Can Get On Eclipse Day

In honor of this historic event today where all of us in North America had the opportunity to witness the moon cover the sun for a few minutes, stores and restaurants across the country are offering special eclipse day deals!

Denny’s:

Denny’s is offering unlimited “Mooncakes” (buttermilk pancakes shaped like the moon) for only $4.



Dairy Queen:

For only $0.99, customers get two Blizzards. This deal lasts until September 3rd.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts:

From August 19th-21st, Krispy Kreme is covering its traditional glazed doughnuts with a chocolate glaze.

MoonPie:

MoonPie is offering customers 15% off all online orders until August 21st.