See All The Food Deals You Can Get On Eclipse Day

By Bre
Filed Under: Dairy Queen, Denny's, Food deals, Krispy Kreme, moon pie, Solar Eclipse
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In honor of this historic event today where all of us in North America had the opportunity to witness the moon cover the sun for a few minutes, stores and restaurants across the country are offering special eclipse day deals!

Denny’s:

Denny’s is offering unlimited “Mooncakes” (buttermilk pancakes shaped like the moon) for only $4.

Dairy Queen: 

For only $0.99, customers get two Blizzards. This deal lasts until September 3rd.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts:

From August 19th-21st, Krispy Kreme is covering its traditional glazed doughnuts with a chocolate glaze.

 

MoonPie:

MoonPie is offering customers 15% off all online orders until August 21st.

 

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live