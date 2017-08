Looking for the perfect book to leave on your coffee table? Why not grace it with royalty?

Beyoncé is releasing a boxset, How To Make Lemonade, which will come with a vinyl of Lemonade, audio and visual downloads, and a photo book that will contains exclusive and behind-the-scenes pictures.

How to Make Lemonade is available to pre-order online now.

Click here for a sneak preview of the images, hosted by Dazed & Confused. Heart-eyes emoji times three.