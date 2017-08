If you missed it the first time around, here’s another chance to book a cheap flight through Southwest. The sale ends on Aug. 24, so you need to plan quickly!

The sale works for domestic flights and some international flights, as well, according to DWYM. Of course, there are always restrictions: you need to book your flight with a two-weeks advance notice and some blackout dates apply. Make sure you read the fine print before booking anything.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK IT OUT.