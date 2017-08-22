Do This Daily If You Want To Lose Weight

Wanna lose weight?

Step on the scale … daily.

According to a new study, female college freshmen who weighed themselves every day tended not to gain weight, and even lost some body fat, compared to those who did not weight themselves regularly.

Past studies have suggested that self-weighing can effectively prevent weight gain after initial weight loss for people with obesity. The researchers were surprised to find that, on average, women who reported at least one period of daily self-weighing not only tended to avoid weight gain, but actually experienced some weight loss. They saw small, but significantly different changes in their BMI after two years, compared to the group who did not self-weigh daily, who saw little change in their BMI.

