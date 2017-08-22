James Franco’s Band Is Releasing A Remix Album

By Nina
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW)

In case you didn’t already know, yes, James Franco is in a band called Daddy. Franco and fellow bandmate Tim O’Keefe released their debut album, Let Me Get What I Want, last spring.

Franco described Daddy’s influence in an interview with Pitchfork:

“We loved the sound of the English New Wave, especially the Smiths. The album was meant to reflect that, but with our own twists. The experiences of youth play so well into this sound.”

Nylon reports that the new album will include remixes done by Prince Rama, Concret, City of the Jaguar, and more.

The album will drop Sept. 8, but in the meantime, check out two tracks below.

