Joker Origin Film In Works

The popular Batman villain could be getting his own origin movie released.

Variety reports that Hangover director Todd Phillips may be co-writing and directing the movie. Martin Scorsese is also rumored to be involved, but there’s no news yet as to what his role is.

Apparently the film will take place in in the ’80s and have more of a gritty crime feel rather than the light-hearted comic vibe. That makes sense considering Scorsese’s supposed involvement.

It’ll be great as always to see what kind of costume design and makeup they come up with for this version of the Joker.

