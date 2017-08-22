Joss Whedon’s Ex-Wife Says He’s No Feminist

By Nina
(Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for SXSW)

Joss Whedon has, for some time now, been praised for his position as a feminist role model. The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” creator has never been shy about identifying as a feminist.

However, after a guest article was published recently by his ex-wife Kai Cole on The Wrap, many have begun to question the validity of Whedon’s claims. Cole stated that Whedon is a “hypocrite preaching feminist ideals” and detailed that he conducted several affairs with other women while purporting feminist ideals.

Vulture reports that a day after Cole’s guest article was published, Whedon’s fan site, Whedonesque, shut down. The site’s co-creator Caroline van Oosten de Boer commented that she had been “been toying with closing down the site for various reasons for the last five years or so.” However, the Twitter that corresponds to the fan site is still running.

