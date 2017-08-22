Man Gets Beat Up For Trying To Carjack Vehicle Full Of Football Players

By Short-E
BERNALILLO COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

Angelo Martinez clearly didn’t think this carjacking thing all the way through.

Martinez got into the car of a football player from New Mexico and said he needed a ride home.

Once he got dropped off he pulled out a gun and tried to carjack the football players.

The players began to punch Martinez and he dropped the gun.

The football players beat Angelo into a bloody pulp until the police arrived and arrested him.

A note was found on Martinez that read:

“Give me the keys to your whip and a nobody get heart. I know where you live so don’t make me kill.” 

Read more here. 

