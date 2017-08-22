Man Gets Beat Up For Trying To Carjack Vehicle Full Of Football Players

Angelo Martinez clearly didn’t think this carjacking thing all the way through.
Martinez got into the car of a football player from New Mexico and said he needed a ride home.
Once he got dropped off he pulled out a gun and tried to carjack the football players.
The players began to punch Martinez and he dropped the gun.
The football players beat Angelo into a bloody pulp until the police arrived and arrested him.
A note was found on Martinez that read:
“Give me the keys to your whip and a nobody get heart. I know where you live so don’t make me kill.”
