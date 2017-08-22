Nicki Minaj Is Coming Out With MAC Lipsticks [Pics]

By Bre
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj is not only working on a new album but she is also coming out with a new cosmetics line with MAC makeup.

Nicki will roll out two new #NickiNudes lipsticks next month.

