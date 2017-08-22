‘Project Runway’ Introduces Models Of All Sizes

This season’s premiere of popular Lifetime show Project Runway revealed a great surprise: models from size 2 to 22.

Models of ALL sizes will be working the runway this season on #ProjectRunway!!! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/5V0ohAxlyO — Project Runway (@ProjectRunway) August 17, 2017

The show as already garnered high praise all around for this decision. Klum stated in an interview with Entertainment Tonight:

“I believe we should have done [it] already years and years and years ago. So I’m happy though that now this season, we’re starting.”

However, it seems that some of the designers on the show weren’t so thrilled with the news:

“They kind of went like this, ‘Ah?’ A lot of them actually weren’t too happy about it. But this is the real world. Not everyone is, you know, runway figure or what the runway figure used to be. You have to dress real people, and real people come in different sizes: short, tall, more voluptuous, skinny. There is many of us, and so a real designer needs to know how to do that. So get with it.”