Taylor Swift Reveals Second Serpentine Teaser Ahead of New Music

By Scott T. Sterling

After abruptly scrubbing her social media presence last week, pop idol Taylor Swift has returned with her second cryptic teaser video in two days.

Related: Taylor Swift Shares Mysterious Video on Social Media

Much like the first clip, this second video is another grainy video of what appears to be a snake. Given the pronounced scales visible in this visual, a case could be made that it’s even a dragon akin to the ones seen in HBO sensation, Game of Thrones.

Rumors have been swirling about the meaning behind the serpentine teasers, with fans theorizing that Swift is responding to online insults over the recent past calling the star a “snake.” Most notably, a shady tweet from Kim Kardashian during the fallout of Kanye West’s song “Famous,” from the Life of Pablo album.

If other rumors are to be believed, Swift’s new single, allegedly titled “Timeless,” is due to arrive this Friday, August 25.