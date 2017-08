Popular makeup brand Too Faced founder Jerrod Blandino has teased a new skincare product on his Instagram, reports Nylon. It’ll be the brand’s first skincare product so, of course, it’s going to be memorable.

Get ready for glitter face masks.

#tfsneakypeek I'm working on something beyond Magical to make your skin Glow! #WeLiveInGlitter #GlitterMakesYouPretty #youveneverseenanythinglikethis ✨#toofaced | 📸: Devon A post shared by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on Aug 21, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

There’s definitely no shortage of face masks now that skincare has become a hot topic, but this will be the first one to make you literally sparkle.