Colin Kaepernick Donates $34 K To J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation [Pic]

There is a tally of where Colin Kaepernick’s donations are going and here are the latest stats:

Colin Kaepernick donates another $100K on way to $1M pledge, now at $800K total. Detail of where $ goes is admirable. pic.twitter.com/22oS4Is97v — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 23, 2017

Colin has definitely been putting his money where his mouth is regarding his protests.

Today he donated $34 K to J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation which benefits urban youth.

J. Cole recently performed here in Sacramento for a free concert with Common called ‘Imagine Justice’.

Today there is a protest in New York City in front of the NFL Offices in support of Colin Kaepernick to get a job back in the NFL.

The NAACP announced today they want a meeting with the NFL about Colin Kaepernick and other players protesting.

Read more on the story here.