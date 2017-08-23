Colin Kaepernick Donates $34 K To J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation [Pic]

By Short-E
Filed Under: Colin Kaepernick, Common, j. cole
Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

There is a tally of where Colin Kaepernick’s donations are going and here are the latest stats:

Colin has definitely been putting his money where his mouth is regarding his protests.

Today he donated $34 K to J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation which benefits urban youth.

J. Cole recently performed here in Sacramento for a free concert with Common called ‘Imagine Justice’.

Today there is a protest in New York City in front of the NFL Offices in support of Colin Kaepernick to get a job back in the NFL.

The NAACP announced today they want a meeting with the NFL about Colin Kaepernick and other players protesting.

Read more on the story here. 

 

