Colin Kaepernick Donates $34 K To J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation [Pic]

There is a tally of where Colin Kaepernick’s donations are going and here are the latest stats:
Colin has definitely been putting his money where his mouth is regarding his protests.
Today he donated $34 K to J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation which benefits urban youth.
J. Cole recently performed here in Sacramento for a free concert with Common called ‘Imagine Justice’.
Today there is a protest in New York City in front of the NFL Offices in support of Colin Kaepernick to get a job back in the NFL.
The NAACP announced today they want a meeting with the NFL about Colin Kaepernick and other players protesting.
Read more on the story here.