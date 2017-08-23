vibe manager, vibe setter, vibe, work

How Would You Like To Be A “Vibe Manager” For Your Next Job?

By Tony Tecate
All you need are good vibes … How’s this for a job title? Vibe manager.

Yep, companies  are hiring vibe managers and paying them $85,000-plus a year to do things like throw lavish parties, create playlists and organize office field trips. Didn’t they used to call that a cruise director?

If I ever leave radio, I honestly think this might be the first position I will be looking for. Click here to read more about “Vibe Manger” and check out the girl who is doing this for The Hard Rock Resort on Orlando.

Plus check out this interview with an actual Vibe Manager.

