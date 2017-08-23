Lil Kim Uses “Hollywood Medium” To Contact Notorious B.I.G.

On March 9, 1997, Notorious B.I.G. was shot and killed in a drive-by. Tonight, August 23rd, E! Show Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, will release a season finale episode featuring Lil Kim!

Lil Kim is using Medium Tyler Henry to contact the spirit of Notorious B.I.G. XXL MAG released that according to Tyler, Biggie wanted to let Kim know that he wanted his legacy to live on in dedication.

Lil Kim has come out with music about Notorious B.I.G. in the past and has even came out with a tribute album ‘The King & I’ earlier this year. Surprisingly enough Lil Kim is currently working on another Biggie dedication.

“It’s amazing because right now I’m working on music for him but he’s on the record..”

Biggie and Lil Kim were and are soulmates and both have made it very clear. Kim has been quoted saying that Biggie was the love of her life. During the episode that airs tonight, Tyler Henry tells her that Notorious B.I.G. is repeatedly telling him that Lil Kim is his soulmate.

See the teaser of tonight’s episode below. You can also catch it tonight at 9pm EST on E!