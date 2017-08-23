M&M’s Come Out With ‘Cookies & Screeem’

This is not a drill! M&M’s are really going to Oreo flavored!! The new M&M’s are white chocolate, coated with dark chocolate and speckle!

Cosmopolitan released that these wonderful Cookies & Screeem flavored M&M’s will be on sale at Target!

M&M’s have been known to come out with flavors that will best match the Holidays or even seasons but this Halloween has to be the best flavor they could come out with yet!

Pumpkin Pie M&M’s were released last week but those are quickly to be tossed aside since OREO FLAVOR is here.