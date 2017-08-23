Sushi Is The Newest Item On The Starbucks Menu

By Bre
Filed Under: Menu, Starbucks, Sushi, sushi burritos
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival)

Starbucks has been getting very adventurous with their menu!

They will now be selling sushi burritos at select locations in Chicago and Seattle. Don’t expect to see sushi chefs alongside your baristas, though. These burritos are actually made with chicken, not fish. The chicken maki roll is wrapped in seaweed and stuffed with sushi rice, cucumber, pickled cabbage, onion, avocado, tomatillo salsa and lime crema.

If the sushi burrito does well in Chicago and Seattle, you can expect to start seeing it on menus at other Starbucks locations across America.

More from Bre
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live