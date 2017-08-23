Sushi Is The Newest Item On The Starbucks Menu

Starbucks has been getting very adventurous with their menu!

They will now be selling sushi burritos at select locations in Chicago and Seattle. Don’t expect to see sushi chefs alongside your baristas, though. These burritos are actually made with chicken, not fish. The chicken maki roll is wrapped in seaweed and stuffed with sushi rice, cucumber, pickled cabbage, onion, avocado, tomatillo salsa and lime crema.

If the sushi burrito does well in Chicago and Seattle, you can expect to start seeing it on menus at other Starbucks locations across America.