Tattoo Parlor In Texas Selling Tats Out Of A Vending Machine

Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas, Texas, is offering customers a great deal on quality tattoos, but there’s a catch. They’re selling the tattoos out of a vending machine.

For $100, customers twist a little wheel on the vending machine and a design pops out inside one of those little plastic eggs.

That is your tattoo. You get what you get.

It actually is a value, since the designs usually cost between $150 and $250.

