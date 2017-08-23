Tattoo Parlor In Texas Selling Tats Out Of A Vending Machine

Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas, Texas, is offering customers a great deal on quality tattoos, but there’s a catch. They’re selling the tattoos out of a vending machine.
For $100, customers twist a little wheel on the vending machine and a design pops out inside one of those little plastic eggs.
That is your tattoo. You get what you get.
It actually is a value, since the designs usually cost between $150 and $250.
Get what you get at @wolfandarrows we got a double dispenser so we are offering £50 and £100 designs! Available from next week! Let fate decide your next tattoo. All classic tattoo flash so you're guaranteed to get a cool tattoo. We will be doing get what you get flash nights in the near future as well. #getwhatyouget
Check out more on this tattoo story by clicking here.