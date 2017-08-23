Would You Rather Have a Kid Who’s Popular, or Really Smart?

Would you rather have a kid who’s popular, or a kid who’s really smart? About 150 moms had to rank six traits, according to how important they are . . .

The six traits were extroversion, agreeableness, openness, intelligence, conscientiousness, and neuroticism. And they got examples of what each one means.

For example, extroversion means you tend to be more social. Agreeableness means you’re trusting, sympathetic, and cooperative. And conscientiousness means you’re driven, disciplined, and think things through.

And more than half of moms said that being SOCIAL was the most important trait. Only 10% said intelligence. Here’s how it breaks down . . .

1. Extroversion. 51% said it’s the best trait their kid could have.

2. Agreeableness, 20%. So the top two both have to do with working well with others.

3. Intelligence, 10%.

4. Openness, 10%. Which is kind of like intelligence. It’s linked to a willingness to learn and experience new things.

5. Conscientiousness, 9%.

6. Neuroticism, ZERO percent. That’s where you’re more prone to emotions like anger, anxiety, and depression. None of the moms thought that was the best trait you can have.

Read more about this survey by clicking here.