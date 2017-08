This kid is likely going to be doing some serious jail time…

Inside Edition has reported that a 13-year-old boy in Colorado has been arrested after being caught with 25 pounds of meth.

The boy had been riding in car with two others when their car was pulled over by the Western Colorado Drug Task Force.

After the group gave the task force permission to search the car, 23 packages of methamphetamine were found in the car and all three people were arrested.

