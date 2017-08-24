Get Ready For An Aaliyah Makeup Collection

M.A.C Cosmetics has been hitting it out of the park lately with their featured makeup releases. They recently announced that they’ll be honoring late R&B icon Aaliyah with a new makeup collection, which is set to be released Summer 2018.

Aaliyah is truly one in a million — an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all. Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the M·A·C Aaliyah collection. You made it happen! Stay tuned in 2018. #AaliyahforMAC @aaliyah_haughton_official A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Aug 24, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

M.A.C is showing that listening to what fans want is the best way to go!