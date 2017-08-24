Get Ready For An Aaliyah Makeup Collection

By Nina
Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images

M.A.C Cosmetics has been hitting it out of the park lately with their featured makeup releases. They recently announced that they’ll be honoring late R&B icon Aaliyah with a new makeup collection, which is set to be released Summer 2018.

M.A.C is showing that listening to what fans want is the best way to go!

