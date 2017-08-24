Guys Booty Call Steals Wife’s Jewelry

If you are going to dirt make sure to cover your tracks or you will get instant karma like this cheating husband did.

A New York City man called police to report that a woman he invited back to his place one night left with a lot of jewelry, but he may have lost a lot more than that.

37-year-old Jean Pierre Henderson told police he met the woman one night and invited her back to his apartment. He later discovered about $50,000 worth of jewels missing, including a wedding ring and Rolex watch belonging to his wife. That’s right, his wife. Henderson is going to have a lot of explaining to do and after he gets the jewelry back, he may have to get a good lawyer.

Henderson’s wife is an actress named Odette Warder click on her name to see her IMDB page. Police have a photo of the alleged thief and have not yet identified her. To see what the cheating women and man look like click here.