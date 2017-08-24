affair, sex, cheating husband, robbery, jewelry

Guys Booty Call Steals Wife’s Jewelry

By Tony Tecate
If you are going to dirt make sure to cover your tracks or you will get instant karma like this cheating husband did.

A New York City man called police to report that a woman he invited back to his place one night left with a lot of jewelry, but he may have lost a lot more than that.

37-year-old Jean Pierre Henderson told police he met the woman one night and invited her back to his apartment. He later discovered about $50,000 worth of jewels missing, including a wedding ring and Rolex watch belonging to his wife. That’s right, his wife. Henderson is going to have a lot of explaining to do and after he gets the jewelry back, he may have to get a good lawyer.

Henderson’s wife is an actress named Odette Warder click on her name to see her IMDB page. Police have a photo of the alleged thief and have not yet identified her. To see what the cheating women and man look like click here.

