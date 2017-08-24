‘Insecure’ Star Issa Rae And Amandla Stenberg Teaming Up

“Insecure” star creator Issa Rae has signed on to feature alongside Amandla Stenberg, who is commonly known for her role as Rue in The Hunger Games.

They will be starring in a coming-of-age drama entitled The Hate U Give, based off the YA novel of the same name by author Angie Thomas.

Stenberg is set to play the lead, Starr, a 16-year-old who finds a change in scenery when she moves from a poverty-stricken neighborhood to a suburban prep school. When she witnesses a white police officer shoot Khalil, her unarmed best friend, Starr struggles to find her voice stuck between two different worlds.

Variety reports that Common and Regina Hall have also been cast in the film.