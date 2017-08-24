‘Insecure’ Star Issa Rae And Amandla Stenberg Teaming Up

By Nina
Filed Under: Amandla Stenberg, angie thomas, Common, Insecure, Issa rae, regina hall, the have u give, The Hunger Games
(Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

“Insecure” star creator Issa Rae has signed on to feature alongside Amandla Stenberg, who is commonly known for her role as Rue in The Hunger Games.

They will be starring in a coming-of-age drama entitled The Hate U Give, based off the YA novel of the same name by author Angie Thomas.

Stenberg is set to play the lead, Starr, a 16-year-old who finds a change in scenery when she moves from a poverty-stricken neighborhood to a suburban prep school. When she witnesses a white police officer shoot Khalil, her unarmed best friend, Starr struggles to find her voice stuck between two different worlds.

Variety reports that Common and Regina Hall have also been cast in the film.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live