[LISTEN] Tyler, The Creator Re-works Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ on ‘ZIPLOC’

Tyler, the Creator has been on a roll these past few months. He dropped and album, got a deal with Converse, and is starring in a new TV show. On top of it all, he’s added his own verse on Jay-Z’s “4:44” with his latest release, “ZIPLOC.”

Listen to it below.

Tyler is definitely the kind of guy who likes to stay busy (which is great for us). As he stated in an interview with Dazed & Confused: