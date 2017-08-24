[LISTEN] Tyler, The Creator Re-works Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’ on ‘ZIPLOC’

By Nina
(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Panorama)

Tyler, the Creator has been on a roll these past few months. He dropped and album, got a deal with Converse, and is starring in a new TV show. On top of it all, he’s added his own verse on Jay-Z’s “4:44” with his latest release, “ZIPLOC.”

Listen to it below.

Tyler is definitely the kind of guy who likes to stay busy (which is great for us). As he stated in an interview with Dazed & Confused:

“Look, I just like making shit. I’m a creative guy. If I’m not making music then I’m gonna figure out how to draw, and if that’s not it I’ll play an instrument. If not, I’ll film something. I think that goes for any artist. Any person who likes making things because I hate the word ‘creative.'”

