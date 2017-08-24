McDonald’s Is Going Haute Couture With Julien Macdonald Collab [PIC]

Ever wished that a trip to McDonald’s could be more… luxurious? McDonald’s UK certainly has. They teamed up with London designer Julien Macdonald to bring a new level of class to the restaurant chain.

Macdonald designed a boujee limited-edition burger box for the McDonald’s signature collection, which features newly launched gourmet burgers.

You absolutely have to check out the box design, which McDonald’s UK tweeted.

Macdonald told WWD:

“I drew inspiration from my fashion creations and iconic embellished red-carpet dresses. This was translated into a gold, baroque, crystal-encrusted box, which is the perfect packaging for the luxury McDonald’s collection.”

Hi-lo collaborations appear to be all the rage lately, what with the recent announcement of the Karl Lagerfeld x Vans line, but this is truly something else.