MTV Inviting Transgender Military Members To VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards have never shied away from politics and controversy. It almost seems like there’s some kind of headline to share after every VMAs.

Only a few weeks after President Trump tweeted his infamous statement banning transgender service members from the armed forces, MTV reached out to the Department of Defense to see if they could invite some transgender military servicemen and women to the award show.

It it still uncertain whether or not the service members will be able to join the ceremony this Sunday, Aug. 27, as the “Department of Defense has certain rules prohibiting service members from participating in public displays of “partisan political activity’,” Vogue reports.

Seems we’ll have to tune in Sunday to see what happens.