Mystikal Admits He’s Too Broke To Post Bail

By Nina
Filed Under: bail, Broke, Mystikal
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BMI)

Late 90s and early 00s rapper Mystikal is not only in jail right now, but he’s also broke.

Bossip has revealed the artist asked a judge if his $2 million bond could be lowered because he cannot afford to pay it.

He said he’s willing to get an electronic monitor and even do a rehab stint if necessary, he just wants to get out of jail as soon as possible.

Mystikal is currently awaiting trial after being accused of raping a woman in 2016. If he convicted, he could face the death penalty………

You can learn more right here.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live