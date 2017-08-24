Mystikal Admits He’s Too Broke To Post Bail

Late 90s and early 00s rapper Mystikal is not only in jail right now, but he’s also broke.

Bossip has revealed the artist asked a judge if his $2 million bond could be lowered because he cannot afford to pay it.

He said he’s willing to get an electronic monitor and even do a rehab stint if necessary, he just wants to get out of jail as soon as possible.

Mystikal is currently awaiting trial after being accused of raping a woman in 2016. If he convicted, he could face the death penalty………

