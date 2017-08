The Urban Decay Naked palettes have become a household name in cosmetics. If you don’t have a Naked palette yet, here’s your chance! The Naked Smoky palette is currently on sale.

Nylon reports that the price has dropped from $54 to a more affordable $27.

The brand said in a statement that “these palettes won’t be around much longer, so get one while you still can.”

You can find the palette online at Sephora, Ulta, and UrbanDecay.