The 25th anniversary of Def Comedy Jam is coming up, and they’re celebrating with Netflix.

According to Vulture, the lineup is going to be pretty spectacular featuring (get ready) Bill Bellamy, Cedric the Entertainer, Dave Chappelle, Mike Epps, Adele Givens, Eddie Griffin, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Kid Capri, Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan, Craig Robinson, JB Smoove, Sommore, Joe Torry, Sheryl Underwood, and Katt Williams.

Check out the trailer below.