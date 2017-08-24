Principal Says Students Can’t Wear Leggings Unless Size 0 or 2

Heather Taylor, principal of Stratford High School in South Carolina, has been getting heat for making a highly offensive announcement to students.

She held assemblies with 9th and 10th graders to talk about the dress code, stating:

“I’ve told you this before, I’m going to tell you this now, unless you are a size zero or two and you wear something like that, even though you’re not fat, you look fat.”

People Magazine reported that the community lashed out against Taylor for her body shaming.

Stratford High student Allison Veazy commented: