‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star Arrested For Terrorist Threats

By Nina
Filed Under: Arrested, R. Marcos Taylor, Straight Outta Compton, suge knight
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

The actor that played hip hop mogul Suge Knight in the film Straight Outta Compton may soon join the actual Knight in prison…..

According to TMZ, actor R. Marcos Taylor was arrested earlier this August following a bizarre outburst at a bank in New Jersey.

Taylor had gone to the bank to get a new bank card, but witnesses later saw him threatening a bank employee, saying “I will f***ing kill you.”

Police were called, and the actor got into a fighting stand when they arrived at the building. He was then pepper sprayed, arrested, and charged with terroristic threats, obstruction of justice, and disorderly conduct.

For more information, head right here.

