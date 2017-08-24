tattoos, ink, getting a tattoo, tattoo ideas

Tattoo Parlor In Texas Selling Tats Out Of A Vending Machine

By Tony Tecate
(VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images)

Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas, Texas, is offering customers a great deal on quality tattoos, but there’s a catch. They’re selling the tattoos out of a vending machine.

For $100, customers twist a little wheel on the vending machine and a design pops out inside one of those little plastic eggs.

Here we go

A post shared by derek cooper (@sentfromspace01) on

That is your tattoo. You get what you get.

It actually is a value, since the designs usually cost between $150 and $250.

#getwhatyouget from @jfancher at @elmstreettattoo #rad

A post shared by Dylan Romine (@lionidus_92) on

