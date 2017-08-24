Taylor Swift Releases New Single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Taylor Swift has released her highly anticipated new single “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Related: Taylor Swift Exceeds RIAA 100 Million Song Certification

The track is the lead single from Swift’s sixth studio album Reputation, which will be released on November 10. The album is available for pre-order now.

“I don’t, like your little games,” the track begins. “Don’t like your titled stage, the role you made me play, of the fool, no, I don’t like you.”

“But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time,” goes the pre-chorus. “Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time, I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined, I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!”

Near the end of the track Swift speaks the line “I’m sorry the but old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, cause she’s dead.”

Check out Swift’s dark new track and lyric video below.