The Breathalyzer For Your Purse!

Bre
(Photo credit should read CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images)

These days drinking and driving can be avoided at all costs! There are many safe alternatives that help you get to your destination without reaching for keys and your license and registration.

Check out these disposable alcohol tests that fit right in your wallet or purse. They will indicate if you’re too drunk to drive. The strips are coated with a compound that changes color when it comes into contact with saliva. And just like you learned in drivers’ ed, green means you can go, and yellow means to exercise caution.

