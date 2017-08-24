Woman Fights Another Woman Over Racist Remarks, Becomes Internet Star [Vid]

By Short-E
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A video of a woman getting into a fight with another woman over racist remarks is going viral.

It appears that the older woman from Florida in the video made some racist remarks to the younger lady named Colleen.

Colleen has a biracial baby so she didn’t like what the older lady had to say.

The older lady put her hands on Colleen first and that’s what sparked the fight.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO OF THE FIGHT [Warning – Violence & Strong Language]

That’s the fight that is making Colleen an internet sensation today.

Click here for more on this story.

