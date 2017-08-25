Did Nicki Minaj Just Throw Shots At Cardi B On A New Track?

It seems like there might be a new rap beef between Nicki Minaj vs Cardi B.
On a new track just released by London On Da Track ft. Nicki Minaj “No Flag”….Nicki’s verse seems to be aimed at Cardi.
In the lyrics Nicki says:
“Lil’ b*tch, I heard these labels tryna make another me
Everything you getting lil’ h*e is cuz of me
I heard I’m stopping bags, word to Shaggy, it wasn’t me
These b*tches is my sons, but they daddy ain’t b*ss in me
I’m a white picket fence b*tch, you a “on the bench” b*tch
See me in the gym, now these b*tches wanna go bench press
I ain’t f*cking with you sis, we ain’t with the incest
Yes, I am the Queen, I’m still trying to find the Princess”
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE AUDIO OF THE TRACK [Warning Language]
Cardi B immediately responded on social media with a post that said:
“I wanna fight sooooooooooo bad” with a lot of crying emoji faces.
Cardi deleted her post right away but you can see it if you click here.
Story is developing….
Source: MTO