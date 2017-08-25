Did Nicki Minaj Just Throw Shots At Cardi B On A New Track?

It seems like there might be a new rap beef between Nicki Minaj vs Cardi B.

On a new track just released by London On Da Track ft. Nicki Minaj “No Flag”….Nicki’s verse seems to be aimed at Cardi.

In the lyrics Nicki says:

“Lil’ b*tch, I heard these labels tryna make another me

Everything you getting lil’ h*e is cuz of me

I heard I’m stopping bags, word to Shaggy, it wasn’t me

These b*tches is my sons, but they daddy ain’t b*ss in me

I’m a white picket fence b*tch, you a “on the bench” b*tch

See me in the gym, now these b*tches wanna go bench press

I ain’t f*cking with you sis, we ain’t with the incest

Yes, I am the Queen, I’m still trying to find the Princess”

Cardi B immediately responded on social media with a post that said:

“I wanna fight sooooooooooo bad” with a lot of crying emoji faces.

Cardi deleted her post right away but you can see it if you click here.

Story is developing….

Source: MTO