Famous Bodybuilder Rich Piana Dies After Falling Into Coma

Bodybuilding and YouTube sensation Rich Piana passed away Friday morning after being in a coma for near three weeks, TMZ learned.

We send our sincere condolences to Rich Piana's family, friends and anyone closely linked to him. R.I.P Rich Piana #bodybuilding

According to the report, Piana collapsed while getting a haircut on August 7. His girlfriend, Chanel, tried to revive him but was unable to wake him.

Piana was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was placed into a medically induced coma but, sadly, was never able to recover.

The 46-year-old big man competed and won several bodybuilding competitions over the years and was even crowned Mr. California.