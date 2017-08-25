Famous Bodybuilder Rich Piana Dies After Falling Into Coma

Filed Under: Bodybuilder, died, Passed Away, Rich Piana, Weight Lifting
(Photo credit JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images)

Bodybuilding and YouTube sensation Rich Piana passed away Friday morning after being in a coma for near three weeks, TMZ learned.

According to the report, Piana collapsed while getting a haircut on August 7. His girlfriend, Chanel, tried to revive him but was unable to wake him.

Piana was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was placed into a medically induced coma but, sadly, was never able to recover.

The 46-year-old big man competed and won several bodybuilding competitions over the years and was even crowned Mr. California.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live