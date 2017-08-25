Justin Bieber’s Manager Put Him On ‘Despacito’ Remix To Spite Donald Trump

By Short-E
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun told LA Times that his main motivation for putting Biebs on the ‘Despacito’ remix was because of Donald Trump.

Braun wanted to get a Top 100 record that was in Spanish while Trump was in office.

Scooter said “A song in Spanish is all over pop radio, in an America where young Latino Americans should feel proud of themselves and their families’ native tongue.”

Trump’s rhetoric on immigrants and especially those from Latin America was all the motivation that Braun needed to make the remix happen.

Read more from the Los Angeles Times interview here. 

