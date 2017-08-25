Man Gives Out $10,000 Worth Of Tips To Pizza Deliverers [Video]

Being a pizza deliverer can be a fun job as you get to leave a busy restaurant to drive around in an air conditioned vehicle and feel like you’re escaping work.

However, sometimes it can be long and tedious, with very little pay except for the tips earned.

In a recent video by a YouTube user named MrBeast, made in a partnership with trading card and sticker app Quidd, the personality gives unsuspecting pizza delivery guys and girls massively generous tips from a stack of $10,000.

Since uploading it two days ago on Aug. 23, the video has been viewed by more than 3 million people.

It feels good to see the deliverers receive stacks of $20 to $100 bills as a tip. Their glowing smiles just warms your heart as you seem them receive the money one by one.