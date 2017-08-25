Man Stops By Chick-Fil-A To Grab Nuggets While Wife Is In Labor

Chicken is so dang good, especially Chick-fil-A’s. Their chicken sandwiches, no matter how you order it, are scrumptious and can be pretty healthy.

Apparently, one man needed his fill of the chick as he stopped by the popular fast food chain on his way to the hospital. The problem? His wife was in the back seat in labor with their child.

According to The Charlotte Oberserver, the Charlotte, NC resident Wess Cope took a quick detour for some Chick-fil-A nuggets while his wife Lacey was in labor. Cope had recently returned from dropping off his other three kids at school when his wife’s water broke.

From there, the couple made it to the hospital and everything went smoothly. Their new child, Finn Sullivan Cope, was born a few hours later.

It sounds tame, and it pretty much is as the two knew what to expect when giving birth. They remained calm and Lacey even allowed Wess to stop by the place on the way to the hospital.

In the end, Lacey gave birth to a beautiful baby and Wess got his nuggets. What a perfect ending!