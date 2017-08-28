Apple Pie Oreos Are FINALLY Available In Target Stores Nationwide!

After a year of teasing us with a release of an apple pie flavor, Oreo has finally delivered on their promise.

To celebrate the upcoming fall season, this new Oreo flavor is beginning to drop in Target stores nationwide. Instagram user JunkBanter has confirmed their existence in stores already.

If anyone needs me, I'm about to go all Jason Biggs on these. 😍 At Target.

The new Apple Pie Oreos feature an apple pie creme filling and graham-flavored cookies. Their selling price on Target is $2.99 right now.

The Target online store has them listed already. However, they are currently sold out.

Better scoop them up now and celebrate the coming of fall!

