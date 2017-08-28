Biggie Doc Sneak Peak [video]

Next month, a documentary called Biggie: The Life of the Notorious B.I.G. will premiere on cable TV.

The three-hour biography features new interviews with the rapper’s biggest fans and closest friends, like Jay Z, Nas, 2 Chainz, Mike Will and T-Pain.

In the trailer for the film, Jay and Nas quote some of their favorite bars from “Who Shot Ya” before explaining how Biggie expanded the vocabulary of rappers everywhere. In addition to the cast of hip-hop elite, the filmmakers spoke to some of Biggie’s family, including his mother Voletta Wallace, his widow Faith Evans and Bad Boy boss Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs.