Cardi B Assaulted By Crazy Fan [VIDEO]

By Nina
Filed Under: Assault, Cardi B, Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather
(Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET)

The Mayweather McGregor boxing match on Saturday night brought plenty of celebrities to the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada.

Cardi B was one of the many who attended, but unfortunately the night wouldn’t end so well for her…..

According to MTO News, the rapper was on her way out of the arena when a man ran up to her and grabbed her butt.

When she called him out, it appears he even made an attempt to do it again.

Luckily, security was able to stop him and the man was arrested by Las Vegas police.

Watch a video of the incident right here.

More from Nina
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 1025 KSFM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live