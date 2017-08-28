Cardi B Assaulted By Crazy Fan [VIDEO]

The Mayweather McGregor boxing match on Saturday night brought plenty of celebrities to the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada.

Cardi B was one of the many who attended, but unfortunately the night wouldn’t end so well for her…..

According to MTO News, the rapper was on her way out of the arena when a man ran up to her and grabbed her butt.

When she called him out, it appears he even made an attempt to do it again.

Luckily, security was able to stop him and the man was arrested by Las Vegas police.

Watch a video of the incident right here.