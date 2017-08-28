Demi Lovato Wears See-Through Top At VMA’s [NSFW Pics]

Demi Lovato got a LOT of attention in her see-through top that she wore at the 2017 MTV VMA’s last night!
Demi also performed her new single ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ at the VMA’s.
Sidenote: Demi received her blue belt today in Brazalian Jiujitsu as you can see in the pic below.
I'm so beyond excited because I just received my blue belt in #brazilianjiujitsu!!!! I fell in love with #BJJ over a year ago and have been training several times a week ever since.. thank you so much to @chilcote.dunn @captainHarlan_ @tarsisbjj for giving me my belt along with one of the most important and special women in my life today @officialdaniellemartin/@trueboundaries – I love you so much and couldn't be more grateful for you 💙💙💙💙 also special shoutout to @jayglazer for flying in to give me my belt as well!!! Love you jay!!!