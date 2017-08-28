JAY-Z Talks Chester Bennington, Amy Winehouse

By Jon Wiederhorn

In the first part of a podcast interview to support his new album 4:44, JAY-Z talked about how depressed individuals should immediately seek therapy.

In part two he reflected on the deaths of Chester Bennington and Amy Winehouse. “I think that we can use it and hopefully, as a society, we use that to go forward…people can start getting help.” he told Rap Radar. “Someone somewhere could be looking at Chester and be like, ‘Man, I wasn’t feeling so good and I need to get some help or I need to talk to somebody about it.'”

“She was telling us, she was writing the songs to our face,” he said of Winehouse. “[Amy said,] ‘They’re trying to make me go to rehab, I’m not going.’ Like, ‘What? You have to go!'”

Jay revealed that when he saw her one night at the Spotted Pig after she performed at Joe’s Pub, he urged her not overindulge on drugs and alcohol. “I looked at her and I was like ‘Stay with us,'” he says. “The first time we hung out, I said, ‘Stay with us.'”

Winehouse died July 23, 2011, from excessive alcohol abuse. She was 27.

On a lighter note, Jay also boasted about his daughter Blue Ivy’s guest appearance on 4:44 on the song “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family.” Regarding her rhythm, he said, “I’m talking about amazing pockets. She understands the concept of a hook, she’s five… I was like, ‘what the f— is going on in here?'”