Netflix To Sell It’s Own Strands Of Weed For 1 Week [pic]

By Tony Tecate
Netflix will be teaming up with a West Hollywood dispensary to come up with it’s own themed weed.

The strains of weed are inspired by comedies such as “Orange is the New Black,” “Lady Dynamite,” and “Bojack Horseman.”

Netflix said each flavor was “cultivated with the specific shows in mind, designed to complement each title based on their tone.”

The promotional stunt is intended to promote “Disjointed,” a new Netflix show about a woman who opens a marijuana dispensary.

