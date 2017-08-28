‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals She Has Cancer [PIC]

One of the stars of the hit reality show, Real Housewives of Orange County, has revealed a devastating health issue.
Radar Online reported that Tamra Judge explained in a shocking Instagram post that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer.
Judge shared a photo of herself with a mole clearly visible on the side of her butt, saying:
“I work out hard for this Booty. I was planning on competing again in November at 50 years old, but I’m not sure that’s happening now. It looks like God has a different plan for me. I’m showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like.”
I work out 🏋 hard for this Booty. I was planning on competing again in November at 50 years old, but I'm not sure that's happening 😩 now. it looks like God has a different plan for me. Im showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like. I don't want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ASS and get your skin checked . This was just a small black flat freckle…. I had no idea! Ill be fine because my faith is strong and my Ass ain't bad either😂 Thank you @cacoastalderm ❤️. I've been a little sad , worried and pissed off. But we caught it early and that makes me happy 😊 Happy birthday to me. #saveyourass birthday party in Cabo not sounding like a good idea now 😡 #awareness.#skincheck
We wish her the best during this difficult time. Stay strong!
