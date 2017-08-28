‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals She Has Cancer [PIC]

One of the stars of the hit reality show, Real Housewives of Orange County, has revealed a devastating health issue.

Radar Online reported that Tamra Judge explained in a shocking Instagram post that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

Judge shared a photo of herself with a mole clearly visible on the side of her butt, saying:

“I work out hard for this Booty. I was planning on competing again in November at 50 years old, but I’m not sure that’s happening now. It looks like God has a different plan for me. I’m showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like.”

We wish her the best during this difficult time. Stay strong!

