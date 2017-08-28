Take A Look At Netflix’s September Lineup. What’s Coming And Going?

There’s something exciting that fills the air when Netflix announces the movie list to be added in the upcoming month. They provide this information annually, typically just a week or 2 prior to the upcoming monthly transition.
Sadly, when something is added to a packed basket, something needs to be taken out.
Take a look at what titles are being added and the ones we are saying farewell to:
Arriving on Netflix, September 2017
September 1
- Amores Perros
- The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
- City of God
- Dead Poets Society
- Deep Blue Sea
- Disney’s Hercules
- Disney’s Mulan
- Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 (Netflix original)
- Fracture
- Gangs of New York
- Gone Baby Gone
- High Risk
- Hoodwinked
- Hotel for Dogs
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- The Last Shaman
- Lego Elves: Secrets of Elvendale, Season 1 (Netflix original)
- Little Evil (Netflix original film)
- The Lost Brother
- Maniac, Season 1
- Narcos, Season 3 (Netflix original)
- Outside Man: Volume 2
- Pulp Fiction
- Requiem for a Dream
- Resurface (Netflix original)
- The Rugrats Movie
- The Secret Garden
- Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
- Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
- Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
- Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
- Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
- Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
- She’s Gotta Have It
- The Squid and the Whale
- West Coast Customs, Season 5
- Who the F**K is that Guy
September 2
- Vincent N Roxxy
September 4
- Graduation
September 5
- Carrie Pilby
- Facing Darkness
- Like Crazy
- Marc Maron: Too Real (Netflix original)
- Newsies: The Broadway Musical
September 6
- A Good American
- Hard Tide
September 7
- The Blacklist, Season 4
September 8
- #realityhigh (Netflix original film)
- Apaches, Season 1
- BoJack Horseman, Season 4 (Netflix original)
- The Confession Tapes, Season 1 (Netflix original)
- Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi (Netflix original)
- Fire Chasers, Season 1
- Greenhouse Academy, Season 1 (Netflix original)
- Joaquín Reyes: Una y no más (Netflix original)
- Spirit: Riding Free, Season 2 (Netflix original)
- The Walking Dead, Season 7
September 9
- Portlandia, Season 7
September 11
- The Forgotten
September 12
- Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (Netflix original)
September 13
- Ghost of the Mountains
- Offspring, Season 7
September 14
- Disney’s Pocahontas
September 15
- American Vandal, Season 1 (Netflix original)
- First They Killed My Father (Netflix original film)
- Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
- George Harrison: Living in the Material World
- Larceny
- Project Mc²: Part 5 (Netflix original)
- Rumble
- Strong Island (Netflix original)
- VeggieTales in the City, Season 2 (Netflix original)
September 18
- Call the Midwife, series 6
- The Journey Is the Destination
September 19
- Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
- Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix original)
- Love, Sweat and Tears
September 20
- Carol
September 21
- Gotham, Season 3
September 22
- Fuller House, new episodes (Netflix original)
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 (Netflix original)
- The Samaritan
September 23
- Alien Arrival
September 25
- Dark Matter, Season 3
September 26
- Bachelorette
- Night School
- Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
- Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4 (Netflix original)
September 27
- Absolutely Anything
September 29
- Big Mouth, Season 1 (Netflix original)
- Club de Cuervos, Season 3 (Netflix original)
- Gerald’s Game (Netflix original film)
- Real Rob, Season 2 (Netflix original)
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again, Season 1 (Netflix original)
- Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip, Season 1 (Netflix original)
- Our Souls at Night (Netflix original film)
September 30
- Murder Maps, Season 3
Leaving Netflix, September 2017
September 1
- The Batman, Seasons 1-5
- Better Off Ted, Season 2
- The Deep End, Season 1
- Do Not Disturb
- Frailty
- Hope Floats
- Jackass: The Movie
- Julia
- Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows
- Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja
- The Omen
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- RV
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Tears of the Sun
- Scream
- Wilfred, Seasons 1-2
September 3
- Drumline: A New Beat
September 4
- The A-List
September 5
- Lilo & Stitch
- The Emperor’s New Groove
September 9
- Teen Beach 2
September 10
- Army Wives, Seasons 1-7
September 11
- Terra Nova, Season 1
September 15
- Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse
September 16
- Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
- One Day
September 19
- Persons Unknown, Season 1
September 20
- Bombay Velvet
- Finding Fanny
- Raising Hope, season 1
September 22
- Philomena
September 24
- Déjà Vu
September 26
- A Gifted Man, Season 1
- Sons of Tucson, Season 1
- CSI: Miami, Seasons 1-10
September 30
- Last Man Standing, Seasons 1-5