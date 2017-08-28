Teaser Trailer Revealed For ‘Super Troopers 2’, And You Must Watch It Right Meow!

After the long wait, the Broken Lizard comedy group finally unveiled the first trailer to the upcoming “Super Troopers 2” on Monday morning.

The first film about a comedic group of closely-knit highway patrol officers came out in 2001 with only a $1.2 million budget, gaining over $20 million back.

Despite mediocre response from critics, “Super Troopers” gained a huge cult following with fans.

The sequel is set to release on April 20, 2018 in theaters worldwide.

You can see the trailer here. WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE