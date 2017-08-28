Teaser Trailer Revealed For ‘Super Troopers 2’, And You Must Watch It Right Meow!

Filed Under: 4/20, April 20, Broken Lizard, release date, Super Troopers 2, Trailer
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 07: (L-R) Broken Lizard members Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Jay Chandrasekhar arrive to the premiere of Salient Media's "Freeloaders" at Sundance Cinema on January 7, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

After the long wait, the Broken Lizard comedy group finally unveiled the first trailer to the upcoming “Super Troopers 2” on Monday morning.

The first film about a comedic group of closely-knit highway patrol officers came out in 2001 with only a $1.2 million budget, gaining over $20 million back.

Despite mediocre response from critics, “Super Troopers” gained a huge cult following with fans.

The sequel is set to release on April 20, 2018 in theaters worldwide.

You can see the trailer hereWARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

